A Winter Weather Advisory expired early Tuesday morning for parts of Western New York.

Potter and McKean counties in Pennsylvania will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Light sleet, freezing rain and rain are possible through the times listed above. Even when precipitation is not falling, sidewalks and roads may be slick especially in the Southern Tier where cold air may be a little more stubborn.

You can track the showers using our Storm Team 2 radar page.

As the wintry weather ends, the wind will pick up. A Wind Advisory is in effect for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Winds will blow from the south at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

The strongest winds will be along the Lake Erie shore and northward facing slopes.

Winds this strong could bring down some tree limbs and cause isolated power outages. Drivers along the Thruway should also expect a pretty strong crosswind overnight.

