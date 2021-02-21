Winter Weather Advisories issued for McKean, Potter counties in Pennsylvania

Winter Weather Advisories begin early Monday morning. Periods of heavy snow could lead to slick and snow-covered roads.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in State College issued widespread Winter Weather Advisories for central and northern Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 4 a.m. Monday and lasts until 1 p.m. for McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.

Snow showers, which could be heavy at times, could reduce visibility and lead to snow-covered roads for the Monday morning commute. Snow accumulations will range between 2 to 4 inches for this region.

Western New York will also pick up snow from the same weather system early Monday morning, which could make for a snowy and slow going morning commute. Snow totals could also reach 2 to 4 inches for most of Western New York.