Six to 10 inches of snow is possible in Chautauqua County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A strong cold front will sweep through Western New York Thursday night bringing gusty winds, much colder temperatures and more lake effect snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Chautauqua County for late Thursday night into Saturday morning where 6 to 10 inches of snow could fall. With gusty winds, low visibility due to blowing snow could make for slow travel.