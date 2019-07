SANBORN, N.Y. — This is certainly not something you see every day.

2 On Your Side Meteorologist Heather Waldman just happened to be driving along Rt. 31 in Sanborn Monday afternoon when she spotted what's called a wind eddy.

An eddy is a circulation that develops when the wind flows over or adjacent to rough terrain, buildings, mountains or other obstructions.

A 2 On Your Side viewer who saw the same thing said this took place over a hay field and lasted about five minutes.