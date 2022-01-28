Wind Chill Advisory issued for most of WNY

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Erie, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of Western New York.

The advisory was issued Friday morning for southern Erie, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. A Wind Chill Advisory has also been issued for McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.

The advisories are all set to begin Saturday at 12 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, wind chills as low as -15 to -20 are expected. If proper precautions are not taken, the National Weather Service warns that cold wind chills could result in hypothermia.