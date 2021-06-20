Wind Advisory issued Monday for parts of Western New York

The advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday includes northern Erie County, as well as Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of Western New York from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The advisory includes northern Erie County, as well as Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, and there could be wind gusts of up to 50 mph, especially during the afternoon.

The winds will be the strongest as the cold front approaches the area during the day on Monday. Rain showers are expected too, so factor in the strong and gusty wind and it will turn into sideways rain.

It's strongly encouraged that people pay attention to unsecured objects during that time like garbage totes and patio cushions. Downed tree branches and some isolated power outages cannot be ruled out.