Wind Advisory issued for portions of Western New York

A Wind Advisory begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. Thursday for Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. A gusty, southwest breeze is expected through the day between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Any unsecured outdoor items such as lawn furniture and holiday decorations will be at risk of blowing away Thursday.

There is also a concern for minor property damage and localized power outages, mainly in areas that were the most impacted by Sunday's windstorm. That being said, winds and wind gusts will not be as strong as what Western New York experienced Sunday. So there is less likelihood of widespread impacts, especially farther away from the lakes.