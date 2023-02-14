Wind Advisory issued for portions of WNY

A Wind Advisory begins at 2 a.m. Wednesday for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties, 7 a.m. Wednesday for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. A southwesterly breeze sustained between 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 55 mph is expected.

Best to secure any outdoor items Tuesday night before winds pick up early Wednesday morning. A few localized power outages cannot be ruled out, but that's not a top concern with this next windy day. More so, this breeze is what's responsible for Buffalo reaching nearly 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon.