Wind Advisory issued for portions of WNY

Gusts up to 55 mph are possible during the advisory. Add snowfall at times, and this could make for dangerous driving conditions Saturday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A weak clipper system will swing through the region early Saturday and bring widespread snow showers with it along with strong winds. This is a fast paced system that will bring a quick accumulation of snow and keep Saturday cold, snowy and windy.

A Wind Advisory begins at 1 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. Saturday for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.

There is also one for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania too. Southwest winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Minor property damage and localized power outages are possible because of the strong winds. Be sure to secure loose outdoor items Friday night to avoid them flying away or becoming airborne and causing damage.

But not only will it be windy, it will also be snowy. Scattered snow showers will move in early Saturday morning and last until lunchtime. Only minor snow accumulations are expected from these, around 1 to 3 inches on average and upwards of 4.

The bigger impact of the snow will be reduced visibility from falling and blowing snow, especially Saturday morning. This could make for a tricky and, at times, dangerous commute.

In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. This is mainly to account for the blowing snow and potential for hazardous driving conditions. Only one to two inches of snow is expected.