CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A wind advisory has been issued for Chautauqua County by the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The NWS reports that the strongest winds will be near the Lake Erie shore with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service, the strong wind gusts could result in tree limbs coming down and isolated power outages.

