Wind Advisory issued for all of WNY Wednesday

Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects, as well as bring tree limbs and power lines down.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of Western New York on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Winds from the west of 25-25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH are expected. Lake Erie's water levels will come up a bit too. There may be some surf splashing onto lakefront roadways.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of #WNY first thing Wednesday morning. The worst of the wind will last a couple of hours around midday. Isolated power outages and plenty of falling leaves.



This system isn't expected to bring much rain, but the greatest chance for showers will come Wednesday morning as the cold front comes through.

Once the showers pass and the sky starts to clear, the wind could strengthen pretty quickly.

Expect wind gusts near 45 mph midday Wednesday through the afternoon. The wind should settle back down quickly Wednesday night once the storm moves farther away.