Buffalo, NY -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties toda y from 11 am to 8 pm. This includes the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

There will be southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph sustained, with gusts of 50 mph likely.

These strong winds may bring down a few tree limbs and result in isolated power outages.

Travel in high-profile vehicles will also be difficult at times.

A cold front will move through and bring a chance for gusty winds during Friday later morning through the early evening, then winds will start to weaken later Friday evening and overnight.

