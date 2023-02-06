'It can be fatal'| How to protect yourself from thunderstorm asthma

Health experts say studies show asthma-related ER visits tend to spike around the time of a thunderstorm.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "When thunder roars go indoors." Thunderstorms are dangerous and should not be taken lightly. Especially, for those who suffer from asthma attacks.

Health experts warn thunderstorm asthma could be a problem this summer.



Dr. Jason Caldwell is a pediatric allergist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

He says studies show asthma-related ER visits tend to spike around the time of a thunderstorm.



"If you've ever been in front of a thunderstorm before it comes, there's a big wind that pushes out from it,” Dr. Caldwell said. “We think that that pushes the allergens back down to ground level and you get a big dose of either grass or mold spores are the common things we think cause it.”

Dr. Caldwell said you can protect yourself from thunderstorm asthma by avoiding the outdoors during a thunderstorm, especially the wind that comes before it.

He also recommends keeping windows and doors closed during a storm. For those who have persistent asthma, he suggests always keeping a reliever inhaler ready.

“The asthma attacks that people have if they're susceptible to thunderstorms, it can be fatal although it's very rare, but most people just have exacerbations and can be treated symptomatically and most people are discharged from the ER,” Dr. Caldwell said.

Dr. Caldwell recommends seeking treatment quickly if asthma symptoms worsen anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours after a thunderstorm.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.