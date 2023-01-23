What 2 Expect: Midweek Winter Storm

A messy and sloppy system brings rain, snow, and sleet to Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is certainly going to be an active day across Western New York with a big low swinging through our region. You can expect rain, snow, sleet, and some gusty winds in parts of the area.

The massive low-pressure system will pass just to the south of Western New York, which means we will be on the colder side of the storm. This typically means more snow for us but as the low brushes past Western New York, for a brief period, we will get a pump of some warmer air. This is all part of the messy and sloppy setup as this storm takes shape.

Wednesday will start off with some snow showers under a cloudy sky. The snow through the morning will be light and start to ramp up during the afternoon. By around lunchtime, warmer air will already start to change some of the snow to a bit of mixed precipitation in the Southern Tier. A gusty southeast wind is also helping to deliver some warmer air into Western New York, which will help with the transition from snow to sleet/rain.

For the afternoon drive home, it will be a slow go, depending on where you are. Areas around Lockport, Tonawanda, Grand Island, and Batavia will be dealing with more snow but areas in the Southern Tier and the Southtowns will be getting a mix of rain, snow, and sleet.

What a messy system we have headed our way for Wednesday. Some warm air is going to slip into this system and change snow into sleet/rain.



Here are two peeks at what you can expect on Wednesday at 1 p.m. (left) and 7:30 p.m. (right). @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/3T6D52ZDEU — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) January 24, 2023

During the evening hours, much of the area will be dealing with an ever-changing assortment of precipitation. Again, rain, snow, and sleet are all in the cards until colder air sinks into Western New York by the overnight hours of Thursday.

Snowfall totals on Wednesday will be manageable and you can thank the mixed precipitation and rain for keeping the totals on the lower side. Most areas will pick up around 2 to 4 inches of snow. The snow will be wet and heavy to shovel, so take your time as you clear off sidewalks and driveways.

By Thursday, the colder air spills into Western New York and it will change any of the mixed precipitation over to all snow. That colder air and gusty northwest wind will deliver some lake-effect snow into the region. Thursday morning's commute will be slow and slick.

The snow will start to taper off by late Thursday evening.