Wet weekend continues as 2 weather systems bring rain to over 25 states

From a seasonal low pressure system to Isaias, both will bring rain to the eastern half of the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first of several round of showers moved into Western New York Saturday night, with more expected Sunday through Tuesday.

Between tropical system Isaias and a continental low pressure system, lots of rain will be traversing the eastern half of the United States.

For Buffalo specifically, showers and storms will be produced the the low pressure system. As it moves from south to north across the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, a warm front and cold front will trigger bother showers and storms late Saturday night and through the day Sunday.

There will be some dry time between the drops, though limited between rounds of showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible Sunday, as well as isolated flooding in areas that receive the most rainfall.

The most rain is expected along the shores of Lake Erie and Ontario, around an inch on average but upwards of 2 inches could fall there. Farther inland, around half an inch is expected for the Genesee Valley and Southern Tier.

On Saturday, Isaias was downgraded from a category one hurricane to tropical storm. The tropical system weakened as it moved over the Bahamas, but is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Florida coast.

The eastern half of the peninsula could face tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall and a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet along the shoreline as Isaias skirts the region Sunday and Monday.

The only real impact Western New Yorkers could see from Isaias is cloud cover, possibly a few showers, Tuesday and Wednesday.