Rainy, windy start to Labor Day

Dry periods still expected, but rain and thunder will be present in the morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rain and some thunder will be rolling through WNY this morning. Some of the rain will be moderate at times with some gusty winds as well. There was a tremendous amount of lightning with this line of rain showers as it was moving through Ontario, but the frequency of the lightning is beginning to lessen.

The rain will shift south this afternoon with some dry time however another round of t-showers are expected late this afternoon and evening. Showers may continue off and on tonight.