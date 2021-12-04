WNY receives much needed rainfall Sunday with more on the way this week

Sunday morning's widespread rainfall was the first of several rounds of rain that will move through Western New York through Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After two days of record warmth and sunshine and nearly two weeks without more than a quarter of an inch of daily rainfall, the forecast is transitioning to more of a typical, mid-April story line.

Sunday morning's widespread rainfall was the first of several rounds of rain that will move through Western New York now through Thursday. Western New York picked up around half an inch to upwards of an inch of rain Sunday, which greatly helps the current precipitation deficit the region has.

But even with daily rain chances this week, not much rain is on the way due to their isolated nature. An additional half an inch to an inch (max) is expected Monday through Friday. The combined rain totals for the entire week, Sunday to Saturday, will range from one to two inches.

An area of low pressure will continue to spin over the Great Lakes, trapping many regional cities in a case of "Groundhog Day" weather conditions. For Buffalo, this means more seasonal temperatures and rain chances are expected almost every day this week, Monday through Friday.

Morning low temperatures each day will be in the low-mid 40s with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. Expect each day to be a bit cloudy with on/off rain showers. And if it's not raining, showers will be in the vicinity of Western New York.