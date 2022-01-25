Nor'easter moving in now. Here is everything we know about timing, impact

FOX61's meteorologists have been closely monitoring the development of the storm.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Snow has already started in parts of southern CT and will continue to spread north. Some areas along the shoreline already have a quick coating of snow.

Alerts

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire state to warn people of poor travel conditions. New London County is under a Blizzard Warning. This is the first Blizzard Warning in the state since January 5, 2018.

The definition of a blizzard is three consecutive hours of:

1) Blowing snow

2) Frequent gusts/sustained winds of 35 mph

3) Visibility of 1/4 mile or less

Timing





Starts: Now - 12 AM Saturday

Ends: 4 PM Saturday - 10 PM Sunday

Heaviest: 7 AM - 3 PM, 1"-3"/hour snowfall rates possible

Around/after 9-11 PM, light snow will develop, first along the southeast shoreline and last in the northwest hills.





The most snow looks like it will fall during the day Saturday. There could be snowfall rates of more than 1" per hour midday. Thundersnow is possible too! Whiteout conditions are likely during the heaviest snow.

Then the snow will taper off in the late afternoon through evening from west to east. The last place to see the snow end will be northeastern Connecticut.

How Much?

It will be a cold day on Saturday with temperatures only in the 10s and 20s, so this will be light and powdery snow. That being said, it's looking like a good amount of it.



Generally less to the west, more to the east. Our latest forecast reflects that with 10"-20" for central and eastern Connecticut. 5"-10" is possible west of Hartford where there is still some uncertainty as to how far west the heaviest snow bands set up. Someone in New England could get 30" of snow but right now that seems most likely south of Boston in eastern Massachusetts.



It will be hard to measure the snow because of the gusty winds. In your backyard, some areas could have an inch or two, then there could be a snow drift up to a few feet. The wind will also make snow removal challenging.

IMPACTS

- Gusty winds

- Blowing snow, snow drifts

- Powdery snow

- Very minor coastal flooding. A north wind should push water away from the shoreline which will help prevent significant flooding

- Scattered outages, but not widespread. Snow will be light and powdery so it will not cling to branches and power lines.

After the storm moves out, Saturday night will be very cold with clearing skies. Lows on Sunday morning may be down near zero, which may be rough for anyone who loses power. Sunday looks sunny with highs in the 20s but will leave us (especially where the heaviest falls) digging out.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.