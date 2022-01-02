Weather system to bring taste of spring this week

Temperatures will warm into the low 50s Wednesday & Thursday, but that is paired with gusty winds that could cause problems for Western New Yorkers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will get a taste of spring this week with mild temperatures and breezy conditions. But pair those together and minor wind damage, localized power outages, ice jamming, and flooding are all potential issues that could arise.

Here's how this pattern could play out. A surface low-pressure system will begin to approach Western New York early Wednesday. We'll be on the warm and breezy side of the weather system first, allowing for temperatures to soar into the low 50s Wednesday. That will be from both some sunshine and a gusty southwest breeze that is expected to be around 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts up to 45 mph or more.

Winds could be strong enough to warrant a weather alert and will continue at this strength through Thursday. With winds this gusty and for an extended period of time, minor wind damage and localized power outages are possible.

Following the wind comes the water, mainly in the form of rain. Steady showers will move in Thursday and be light to moderate in nature. But with these spring-like temperatures, there could be a significant amount of snowmelt that occurs this week too. So that paired with rain could lead to minor flooding of area creeks and streams and ice jamming.

While it's been a cold & quiet start to the week, things take a turn midweek with the next big weather system that will impact #WNY Wednesday through Friday. The two biggest impacts could be wind & water, with gusts up to 45+ mph and minor flooding. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/U2bpsca2hw — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) February 14, 2022