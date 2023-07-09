Weather pattern shifts as half of this month's average rainfall just fell in less than 24 hours

The heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning just brought nearly half of this month's rain to Buffalo, and more rain than we saw in the entire month of May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Traffic was slow as water filled parts of at least one highway Thursday morning during the morning commute, as heavy rain moved through Buffalo and impacted the 90.

Nearly 2 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period. The average monthly rainfall for September is 4.10 inches. The official rain total at the Buffalo Airport was 1.80.

Rain totals for the area saw some spots receiving more than 2 inches of rain, much of that falling in just a matter of hours.

For Erie County, some of the higher rain numbers were found in West Seneca at 2.05 inches of rain, Blasdell 1.57 inches, and Kenmore 1.32 inches.

Also, spots in Niagara County saw plenty of rain, with Niagara Falls receiving 1.38 inches.

It's a big shift in our weather pattern from the start of the warm season with the entire month of May receiving less than what we just received in less than 24 hours. The month of May only got 1.15 inches of rain.