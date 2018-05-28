ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - The Memorial Day weekend flooding on Main Street in Ellicott City marks the second time in nearly two years the city--and that street--have been hit by significant flooding.

Many people online wondered why and how the city could be the victim of such a devastating storm so soon.

WUSA9 Meteorologist Howard Bernstein explained that Ellicott City is the victim of topography.

PHOTOS: Significant Ellicott City flooding over Memorial Day weekend 01 / 19 01 / 19

Being located next to the Patapsco River and other nearby rivers, plus being in a valley, makes the city especially vulnerable to catastrophic flash floods.

The flooding this Memorial Day weekend was the 15th recorded catastrophic flood in Ellicott City. A little background: The city was first settled in 1766 by James Hood. The grist mill he built on the land was destroyed in 1768, yes, by flood waters.

RELATED: State of emergency in Ellicott City amid life-threatening flooding

The flood from July 30, 2016 took two lives and caused millions of dollars in damage. The city received about 6 inches of rain in a couple hours that day. In the 2018 flood, about 10 inches fell over the course of the afternoon and early evening.

© 2018 WUSA