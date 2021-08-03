Warmer days arrive this week across Western New York

This week's taste of springtime temperatures could also lead to minor river flooding and ice jams as snow melts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Meteorological Spring began on March 1, and Western New York will finally get a stretch of mild weather this week. But with several inches of snow on the ground in some regions, melting snow could become a concern as the sun shines and temperatures rise.

Tuesday through Thursday, afternoon high temperatures will either be close to or within the 50s. That paired with intermittent sunshine will allow for any snow still to begin to or fully melt.

And while that won't be much of a concern for most, other portions of Western New York still have up to a foot of snow on the ground.

A significant amount of snow, around a foot or more in some cases, is still on the ground across southern Erie County, and portions of the Southern Tier, Chautauqua Ridge and Genesee Valley. Melting snow this week could reach water equivalents between 1 to 3 inches. Plus, scattered showers could bring half an inch of rain Thursday.

So there's a greater chance for ice jams and minor river flooding in regions that are vulnerable to those hazards this time of year. Those who live near creeks, streams and tributaries that were frozen or have begun to melt should monitor water levels this week.