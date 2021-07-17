Viewers share photos, videos on day filled with Flash Flood Watches, Warnings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flooding was a common occurrence across portions of Western New York on Saturday as showers and storms brought heavy rain to the region.
All eight counties in Western New York, along with McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania, were not spared Saturday from heavy rain and the potential for flooding.
Some motorists found trouble along streets and highways. People at home struggled with flooded roads and basements. Damage across Western New York and northern Pennsylvania caused by the storm was widespread.
2 On Your Side viewers shared some of what they saw from home and while braving the conditions during Saturday's weather event.
A viewer in Gowanda showed just how high Thatcher Brook rose.
Mike Read found trouble traveling along Sheridan Drive, which was closed at some stretches because of impassible conditions.
Jonathan Stefaniak witnesses flooded streets and yards in Tonawanda.
In North Tonawanda, several viewers, including Jennifer Rowles-Scutt, expressed dismay when looking out their front door. This was on Doebler Drive.
And in Ashville, people struggled to deal with the rain flowing down creeks and streets.
Some people, however, took a moment to have some fun in the rain.
In Amherst, people traveling along Niagara Falls Boulevard found conditions to be difficult.