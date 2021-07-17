Viewers share photos, videos on day filled with Flash Flood Watches, Warnings

2 On Your Side viewers shared some of what they saw from home and while braving the conditions during Saturday's weather event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flooding was a common occurrence across portions of Western New York on Saturday as showers and storms brought heavy rain to the region.

All eight counties in Western New York, along with McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania, were not spared Saturday from heavy rain and the potential for flooding.

Some motorists found trouble along streets and highways. People at home struggled with flooded roads and basements. Damage across Western New York and northern Pennsylvania caused by the storm was widespread.

A viewer in Gowanda showed just how high Thatcher Brook rose.

@WGRZ thatcher Brooke in Gowanda, 5 foot higher then normal currently (there’s a 3 ft high pipe running across where the seam is) pic.twitter.com/KkLiswZgks — JC (@J_Clareus) July 17, 2021

Mike Read found trouble traveling along Sheridan Drive, which was closed at some stretches because of impassible conditions.

Cars moving slowly through some flooding on Sheridan Drive near Colvin Blvd in Tonawanda. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/uDicaJVG5z — Mike Read (@mikeEread) July 17, 2021

Jonathan Stefaniak witnesses flooded streets and yards in Tonawanda.

In North Tonawanda, several viewers, including Jennifer Rowles-Scutt, expressed dismay when looking out their front door. This was on Doebler Drive.

Jennifer Rowles-Scutt shared these photos from Doebler Drive in North Tonawanda. Be careful and stay safe when taking weather photos. Tag your photos with #BeOn2, or share them on the Near Me feature on the WGRZ app. pic.twitter.com/LP9pPYAoel — WGRZ (@WGRZ) July 17, 2021

And in Ashville, people struggled to deal with the rain flowing down creeks and streets.

So sad for families under water in Ashville NY #BEON2 pic.twitter.com/dNMWgyhPt4 — Julie Solinger (@julie_solinger) July 17, 2021

Some people, however, took a moment to have some fun in the rain.

In Amherst, people traveling along Niagara Falls Boulevard found conditions to be difficult.