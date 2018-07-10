TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Rick Scott announced he would declare a state of emergency for counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend on Sunday ahead of Tropical Depression 14.

A state of emergency gives state and local governments time to prepare, resources and flexibility ahead of a storm. Scott said he was traveling to Tallahassee on Sunday to be briefed by federal, state and local emergency management officials around 5 p.m.

"With the National Hurricane Center forecasting Tropical Depression 14 to strengthen and impact Florida's panhandle as a hurricane, families need to get prepared," Scott said. "As we continue to monitor this storm's northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that our communities have every available resource to keep everyone safe and prepared."

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 14 is expected to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday. The NHC also said the storm could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

