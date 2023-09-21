A tropical system is moving north and may impact part of our weekend locally

Remnants from a tropical system could impact some of this weekend for Western New York and northern Pennsylvania.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A tropical system is getting more organized and becoming Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

It is currently off the coast of Georgia and has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving slowly to the north at 7 mph (as of late Thursday evening). It is expected to intensify to a Tropical Storm on Friday with winds sustained of at least 39 mph and keep moving north, and remnants from the tropical system could impact part of the weekend for Western New York and northern Pennsylvania.

The tropical system could make landfall in North Carolina just north of Wilmington during Saturday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Carolinas up into Maryland along the coast for rain and wind mainly and high waves.

The system will shift north and then northeast while weakening over land, but it could bring clouds for our area over the weekend and also some rain showers for the southeastern section of our area to include part of the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania. The rain chance is currently timing out to be later Saturday into Sunday morning.

Stay tuned for updates on the track of this tropical system as a shift to the west could bring a greater chance of rain for our area, but a shift to the east could mean the rain misses us completely.