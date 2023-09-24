Remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to impact WNY

Remnants from a tropical system bringing clouds and some showers to Western New York and northern Pennsylvania through Sunday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lingering showers and clouds are moving through our area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to stretch from the Mid-Atlantic and into our region.

The center of the system is near Washington D.C. and is circulating moisture extending up into Western New York and northern Pennsylvania.

The tropical system made landfall in North Carolina just north of Wilmington during Saturday morning.

The tropical moisture will continue to shift eastward and out into the Atlantic on Monday, as high pressure builds in and helps clear out the moisture locally.

Much of the week looks to be dry and under the influence of the high pressure system with seasonable highs near 70.