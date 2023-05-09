Tropical Storm Lee could strengthen to a major hurricane by Friday

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Lee as it's directed at the Bahamas and then potentially toward the United States.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Lee is well out in the tropics, over the Atlantic Ocean, but it could strengthen to a category 4 hurricane by the end of the week and head toward America.

Lee currently has sustained winds of 45 mph and is expected to become a hurricane in the next couple of days as it continues to move west-northwest at about 16 mph (as of late Tuesday evening).

Lee is currently headed toward just north of San Juan by Saturday afternoon, and then the Bahamas potentially. Lee could then could continue on toward the southeast region of the United States.

This storm bears close watching as we head toward the end of this week and especially into the upcoming weekend. This far out still, there is a possibility the storm shifts its track and isn't as impactful, but will monitor closely in case.