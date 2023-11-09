Hurricane Lee appears to be heading toward Maine

Still a ways out, but all eyes are on Hurricane Lee as it is directed at the United States, toward New England.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hurricane Lee is now back down to a category 3 hurricane but it is heading toward America, and very far NORTH. Lee is expected to weaken in the coming days but could still be a weak category 1 hurricane when it makes it very close to a potential U.S. landfall, over eastern Maine, later this Saturday, if it holds together and the possible track materializes.

Lee currently has sustained winds of 115 mph and continues to move slowly west-northwest at about 7 mph (as of late Monday evening). Lee is currently north of San Juan. Dangerous surf conditions and also rip current conditions are expected around the western Atlantic.

Lee is expected to then head northward toward New England. This storm bears close watching as there is a possibility the storm shifts its track to even further west (see track map above), so will monitor closely. There is also a possibility the storm track shifts more to the east and would miss the United States entirely.

Stay tuned for updates.