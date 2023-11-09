Hurricane Lee appears to be heading toward Maine, while weakening

Still a ways out, but all eyes are on Hurricane Lee as it turns north.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hurricane Lee is back down to a category 3 hurricane but it is heading toward America, very far NORTH. Lee is expected to weaken in the coming days and its remnants could make it very close to New England, over Maine, later this Saturday.

Lee currently has sustained winds of 115 mph and is now moving slowly to the northwest at about 7 mph (as of late Tuesday evening). Lee is currently north of San Juan. Lee is expected to head northward toward New England. This storm bears close watching as there is a possibility the storm could shift its track further west (see track map above), so will monitor it closely.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced "the deployment of 50 soldiers from the New York National Guard to begin preparations on Long Island. State agencies are preparing for a hurricane that could cause dangerous high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along parts of the East Coast later this week as the hurricane moves north.

“A major hurricane is currently churning in the Atlantic and we are keeping a close eye on this storm because it’s too early to predict what this potentially dangerous weather system will do,” Governor Hochul said. “Out of an abundance of caution, I have deployed the National Guard and directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to respond to local requests for assistance. New Yorkers in coastal areas should watch the forecast and be ready to act, if necessary, to stay safe.”

There is also a possibility the storm track could shift more to the east and would miss the United States.

Stay tuned for updates.