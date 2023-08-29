Tracking Hurricane Idalia as it heads toward Florida

The now category 2 hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida during Wednesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hurricane Idalia is now a Category 2 hurricane as of Tuesday evening and continues to head toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. The hurricane has maximum sustained winds at 100 mph and is moving north at 16 mph.

Idalia's track is expected to shift to a more northeast direction and the hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning, somewhere between Tampa and Panama City. Hurricane Warnings continue for those potential landfall areas where there could be hurricane-force winds, flooding rains, and storm surge.

Idalia is then expected to weaken as it moves northeast over land toward the Carolinas and then move east out over the Atlantic Ocean.