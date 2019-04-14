A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Western New York.

The watch is in effect for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties until 3 a.m. Monday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8 pm for Chautauqua Co. Expect heavy downpours, hail, and gusty winds with these cells.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Erie County until 8:30 pm.

Strong storms will work through the area tonight with heavy rain and possible severe t-storms. This will be a fast moving system and should exit the area by midnight. The main threat from these storms will be strong gusty winds.

