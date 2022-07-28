NWS confirms EF-2 tornado in Wyoming County

There are reports of damage near Java and Gainesville and some roads are closed in the area due to storm related damage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado went through parts of Wyoming County on Thursday.

The tornado measured about 200 yards wide and traveled at 115 mph for about 10 miles.

The tornado moved through Wyoming County between 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

A secondary front will move through Thursday late into Friday, but this is expected to be a dry passage. This will help solidify those below average temperatures for Friday and lower humidity too. Friday morning temperatures will start in the mid 60s but only rise into the mid-upper 70s for the afternoon.

NEW: @NWSBUFFALO confirms the Wyoming County tornado from this morning as an EF-2, meaning winds could have ranged from 113 to 137 mph (more exact wind estimate to come). The tornado was on the ground for around 15 minutes with a 10 mile long path. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 #nywx pic.twitter.com/d2ChzxNOby — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) July 28, 2022

And after this unsettled stretch midweek, everything clears out just in perfect time for the last weekend of July. Saturday will be sunny and mild with low humidity, calm winds and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be a little warmer with a few clouds and high temperatures in the low 80s. This is as pattern transitions yet again to what will likely bring a warmer start to August.

Extended temperatures outlooks show a great chance for above average temperatures to start the month of August. For Buffalo and Western New York, this could mean afternoon high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s for the first few days of August. Only day in questions at this point is Tuesday, where a cold front could bring in showers and cloud cover that keeps the day more seasonal temperature wise.