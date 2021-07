BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect until 4:30 p.m. Saturday for parts of Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

At 3:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm that is capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Ashford Hollow, 18 miles north of Salamanca. It was moving east at 20 mph.