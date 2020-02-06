Thunderstorms possible tonight for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night for WNY.
Right now, it appears that a warm front may trigger a cluster of storms over Ontario, Canada Tuesday evening with the storms moving into WNY between 9pm and midnight.
All of WNY has a risk of storms. However, the greatest threat appears to be across the Niagara Frontier which includes the Buffalo-metro area. These storms may produce heavy downpours, small hail and strong wind gusts. The storms should pass through the area a few hours before sunrise.
Another cluster of storms may roll through the area mid-to-late morning Wednesday. The focus of these storms should be south of Buffalo, however the entire area has the possibility of more rain.
Dry weather will resume later Wednesday through Friday evening.
