Thunderstorms possible tonight for WNY

Heavy downpours and vivid lightning possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night for WNY.

Right now, it appears that a warm front may trigger a cluster of storms over Ontario, Canada Tuesday evening with the storms moving into WNY between 9pm and midnight.

All of WNY has a risk of storms. However, the greatest threat appears to be across the Niagara Frontier which includes the Buffalo-metro area. These storms may produce heavy downpours, small hail and strong wind gusts. The storms should pass through the area a few hours before sunrise.

Another cluster of storms may roll through the area mid-to-late morning Wednesday. The focus of these storms should be south of Buffalo, however the entire area has the possibility of more rain.