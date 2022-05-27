This Memorial Day could be one of the warmest on record for the holiday

Temperatures will soar into the mid 80s Monday, which could be close to a high temperature record for the holiday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many consider Memorial Day weekend to be the unofficial start of summer. And with temperatures expected to be in the 80s Monday, it'll definitely feel like it.

The holiday weekend will start off cloudy and a bit rainy across Western New York. Scattered showers will hang around early Saturday morning and slowly clear from north to south through lunchtime. These showers are associated with a cold front, so as the front clears out the rain, cooler temperatures will also settle in for the day. Morning lows will start in the low 50s and only rise to near 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday will be the complete opposite. Slightly cool in the morning but pristine conditions for the Buffalo Marathon. Morning lows will start in the low-mid 50s and rise into the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Monday will be even warmer yet with sunshine and afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid 80s. For Buffalo the forecast high is 85 degrees Monday. While that wouldn't be record breaking for the date itself (May 30th), that number could be close to a record for the holiday.

The record high temperature in Buffalo on Memorial Day is 87 degrees, set back on the holiday on May 30, 1944. And on the flip side, the record low for Memorial Day is 34 degrees, which occurred on May 30, 1961.

But within the past 20 years, seven Memorial Days have had highs in the 80s. This includes a close call for record-tying warmth on Memorial Day in 2012, when it reached 86 degrees in the city.