Taste of summertime weather expected this week across WNY

While no record-breaking heat is in the forecast, this will be the longest stretch with high temperatures above 70 degrees yet this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend was just the beginning! Even warmer temperatures are heading Western New York's way this week.

High temperatures this weekend reached the low 70s both days under a partly to mostly sunny sky. And with temperatures staying at that mark through the week, this will be the longest stretch of 70 degree weather yet this year.

Now, this isn't necessarily unusual for this time of year as normal high temperatures for mid-May are in the upper 60s. Not to mention Meteorological summer begins June 1. But after a cooler start to the month, this will be a welcome change and one that will last all week long.

A dominant upper level ridge and strong surface high pressure has settled into the Northeast and is not going to budge this week. By Wednesday, high temperatures could get close to 80 degrees in Buffalo. But high temperature records for this time of year are in the upper 80s, so no record breaking heat is expected this week.

It's definitely going to feel like summer though, and you will want to prepare for it. UV index values will be high this week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday with little to no cloud cover in the forecast. A sunburn could occur within 15 minutes. But humidity will be low, so it'll be comfortably warm and pleasant.

Pollen counts will also be high this week with the dry air in place. Tree pollen, such as maple, ash and birch, is the most prevalent now with grass-born pollen up next.

