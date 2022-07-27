Summer heat returns just in time for August

Extended temperature outlooks show the chance for above-average temperatures next month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This past July has been a tale of two weekly themes, it's either been hot and humid or dry and mild, with the pattern flip-flopping week to week. But August could hum a different tune with extended temperature outlooks painting a warmer picture.

Late last week the Climate Prediction Center released its monthly temperature and precipitation outlooks for August of 2022. For Buffalo, it showed the chance for above-average temperatures but below-average precipitation. And now, their near-term temperature outlooks are keeping pace with this theme.

It's highly likely that the first few days to even a full week of August will be a hot one for much of the country. The latest 6 -10 Day Temperature Outlook shows nearly every state east of the Rocky Mountains with above-average temperatures for August 2 through 6. This comes with a pattern shift that will provide the opposite for the west coast. It's nothing out of the ordinary as we see a few patterns like this every summer.

For Buffalo, this could mean afternoon high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s for this stretch of days, potentially even 90 degrees too. It's too early to tell if this would also mean an increase in humidity as well, but typically when it's this hot in this part of the country, it's also a bit humid too.

As for precipitation, the 6 - 10 Day Precipitation Outlook for the same stretch has the chance for slightly below average precipitation or that it could be drier than normal. This potentially hot and dry stretch would not be welcomed news for the ongoing dry to moderate drought conditions across Western New York, where if it is this dry, some areas could see those conditions get worse.