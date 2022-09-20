Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Damaging wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain and lots of lightning are possible with the strongest storms that develop Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York could face some pretty intense storms Wednesday with an active weather pattern locked in for this week. Since Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has keyed in on the potential for severe weather across the Northeast Wednesday, including Buffalo.

Currently, all of Western New York is within the Storm Prediction Center's slight risk area, that's 2 on a scale of 5, for Wednesday. This means that storms are likely, and there is a better chance that they could be strong to severe. The current time when to expect storms will be between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, associated with a cold front that will be near the region and eventually pass through overnight into Thursday.

With the type of storm structure expected, damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater will be the primary threat. Small hail up to quarter size, heavy rain, and lots of lightning could also be produced by the most intense storms. It's worth mentioning that there is the chance for a weak tornado too but is the lowest of the potential threats.

And there's a high likelihood that not everyone will be impacted all at the same time. There's the chance for two waves of storms Wednesday, one earlier in the afternoon and then later past sunset. all of the showers and storms for Wednesday will develop because of a cold front that will eventually sweep through overnight into Thursday. But until then, it's the severe weather that's the focus.

The first round of storms, expected between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., will likely be the most intense with those strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and lots of lightning. These will develop along that cold front but quickly travel away from it and strengthen as they do.