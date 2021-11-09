Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night in WNY

This warm and breezy weekend will come to an eventful end with strong to severe storms moving in as early as 6 p.m. Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a quiet and warm weekend, Sunday will end on a stormy note with strong to severe storms rolling in after the Bills game.

So that's the good news: storms should hold off until after the game is over. However, tailgaters and anyone with outdoor plans Sunday evening should take note.

A cold front will approach Western New York and eventually move through from north to south Sunday evening. Scattered strong to severe storms will develop ahead of and along the front and move in as early 6 p.m. Sunday. Storms will become more widespread after sunset, with the best chance for widespread storm activity between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has Western New York in a slight risk, that's a risk area of 2 out of 5 on their scale. As of the latest update Saturday night, all modes of severe weather are possible Sunday evening.

With the particular type of storm structure that could develop, the primary risks will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy downpours. Quarter-size hail and a tornadoes cannot be ruled out either. These storms could also have a lot of lightning associated with them to as they track swiftly from west to east Sunday night.