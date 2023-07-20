Strong storms possible Thursday evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. — So far, it has been a quiet season in terms of thunderstorms across Western New York, but that could change Thursday night.

Right now, it appears that a line of storms will roll through WNY anywhere between 7 and 9 p.m. and bring with it the possibility of torrential rain, thunder and lightning, strong winds, and even some small hail. This system does not look as strong as the storms that rolled through six years ago, but again, a few strong severe storms are possible with this line.