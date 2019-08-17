A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Potter county until 8 p.m. Saturday.

There is a risk of some strong storms for early evening focused across the Southern Tier and N. PA.

Gusty winds, heavy downpours and some small hail are possible with the stronger storms. The greatest threat of stronger storms will continue until 8pm, then some pop up storm activity is possible for early evening before things clear out for later evening into overnight.

Some storm reports show in Lafayette a tree and wires were reported down on Route 59, and in Elmer a tree down on wires and 2 vehicles. Also quarter and inch size hail was reported in Olcott at 4:28pm. Finally, a waterspout was reported near Dunkirk late morning.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms expected to arrive Sunday morning with scattered storms at times in the afternoon and yet another round Sunday night into early Monday. Some of those storms could also produce gusty winds and hail. Warmer and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Keep checking in with Storm Team 2 for updates.

WATCH: Saturday's current weather forecast.

