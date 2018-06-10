The latest round of rain and storms has mostly moved out of Western New York, but storms continue over northern PA this evening with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for southwestern McKean county in N. PA until 9 p.m., as as area of storms with heavy rain moves through.

Strong storms are once again possible for all of Western New York later this evening as a cold front moves through with the main threat being gusty winds, and very heavy rain which could produce some ponding on area roadways.

Heavy rain possible through midnight tonight, then lingering showers early Sunday morning before the rain moves out and mostly just cloudy the rest of the weekend.

