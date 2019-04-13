BUFFALO, N.Y. — We wish we could say that the weather Sunday will be as nice as Saturday. However, that is certainly not the case.

A strong area of low pressure is developing in the southern Plains in it will spread rain across the area on Sunday.

Showers developed Sunday morning, and the rain will become steadier if not downright heavy Sunday afternoon and into the night.

Strong storms will work through the area tonight with heavy rain and possible severe t-storms. This will be a fast moving system and should exit the area by midnight. The main threat from these storms will be strong gusty winds.

Showers will continue into Monday with highs only in the 40s area wide and there may even be a few snowflakes in the hills. More showers can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures returning into the 70s on Thursday.