There is a risk of some strong storms on Saturday focused across the Southern Tier in the morning and into the early afternoon.

Periods of showers and maybe some thunder will roll through Buffalo until about 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. Then showers and storms are expected to erupt south and east of Buffalo and some of those could be on the strong side. Gusty winds, heavy downpours and some small hail are possible with the storms, with the greatest threat occurring between noon and 3 p.m.

After that there should be a break but another round of rain and thunderstorms are expected to arrive Sunday morning with yet another round Sunday night into early Monday.

