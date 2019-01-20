NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging caution to all New Yorkers as cold air will move through the state late Sunday into Monday, causing potentially dangerous conditions across New York.

A Wind Chill Warning continues from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Wind chills could drop down to -25 to -30.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Northern Erie, Niagara and Orleans through Monday afternoon. Wind chills could drop down to -15 to -25.

The travel ban for tractor trailers and buses on major New York State thruways and highways has been lifted for only NYS Thruway (I-87) South of Newburgh, I-287, I-684 and I-84.

"While conditions have improved enough to lift the travel ban for tractor-trailers and buses on portions of the Thruway, we continue to monitor the frigid temperatures moving across the state, and I am urging New Yorkers to refrain from going outside over the next couple days unless absolutely necessary," said Governor Cuomo.

Cuomo adds that there is a threat for flash freezing on the roadways.