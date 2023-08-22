Storms with very heavy rain for Wednesday and Thursday

Stronger storms are possible at times over the next two days which could contain very heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday night is a very pleasant summer night, but the next two days will have an active weather pattern.

Most areas will start Wednesday off-dry with a few showers potentially clipping Chautauqua County early in the morning.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move into Western New York during the afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. As the day and evening progress, some storms could become stronger with gusty winds, hail, and very heavy rain. Another round of these storms is possible on Thursday.

Rainfall amounts for later Wednesday into Thursday are expected to be about half an inch to an inch of rain. But the heaviest rainfall amounts could be just south of Buffalo and west of a line from Warsaw to Wellsville with up to 2 inches of rain possible especially in Chautauqua County into Cattaraugus and McKean counties.

Some showers could linger into early Friday, with a few more showers popping up potentially overnight Friday night and into early Saturday.