Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A spring snow storm will bring heavy snow late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The greatest impact is expected Wednesday morning during the commute.
The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on midnight Wednesday morning and lasts until 2 in the afternoon. All of Western New York falls under the advisory except Allegany County.
3-6" of snow is possible which may lead to a very slow drive tomorrow. Isolated power outages are possible as the heavy snow could weigh down tree limbs.
The snow will ease in the afternoon, however with temperatures in the 30s the accumulated snow will last into into the evening. A few rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday. This snowfall will likely set a record for the date. The record snowfall for April 21st is 1.3" set in 1934.