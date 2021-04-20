Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of WNY

The late-season snow storm could bring a record breaking 3-6" of snow on Wednesday for most of WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A spring snow storm will bring heavy snow late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The greatest impact is expected Wednesday morning during the commute.

The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on midnight Wednesday morning and lasts until 2 in the afternoon. All of Western New York falls under the advisory except Allegany County.

3-6" of snow is possible which may lead to a very slow drive tomorrow. Isolated power outages are possible as the heavy snow could weigh down tree limbs.

February called and it wants its weather back. 3-6" of snow tomorrow. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/9MedLEyG0Z — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) April 20, 2021