Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of WNY

Snow tomorrow with an icy mix for the Southern Tier

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An area of low pressure will approach from the southwest Monday and will spread a swath of snow across the area Tuesday.

The Southern Tier may warm up enough to allow the snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issues for Niagara, Norther Erie, Orleans, Genesee counties from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wed. 3-5" of snow is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issues for Southern Erie and Wyoming counties from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. 2-3" of snow is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issues for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany as well and Potter and McKean counties in Northern PA. from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. A wintry mix of sleet and and freezing rain is likely.

Snow showers will end Wednesday morning.