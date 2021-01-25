Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of Western New York

Our next winter system won't bring a lot of snow by our standards, but that's because ice will mix in.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An area of low pressure will approach from the southwest Monday and will spread a swath of snow across the area starting very early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will likely stay low enough for just plain snow north of the Thruway, but the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania should warm up enough to allow the snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain. This system will also bring breezy conditions with easterly winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.

A set of Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for the entire region with timing lining up with the arrival of precipitation, which will spread from south to north.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties as well and Potter and McKean counties in northern PA from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. A wintry mix of sleet and and freezing rain is likely. Snow accumulation will likely be less than 2 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie and Wyoming counties from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Niagara, northern Erie, Orleans and Genesee counties from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Snow totals will be highest here without any mixing expected and should reach 3 to 5 inches.