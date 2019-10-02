BUFFALO, N.Y. — Travel may still be difficult in spots overnight Wednesday, but expect major improvements Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and southern Erie counties through 1 a.m. Thursday. Scattered snow showers will produce another couple of inches in the most persistent snow bands. Gusty winds will lead to blowing snow.

Wind Advisories have expired, but isolated gusts to 40 mph are possible Wednesday night, especially close to Lake Erie.

There are a few gusty snow showers out there this evening. Track them on our radar here.

Wind gusts at the Buffalo Airport peaked at 59 mph early Wednesday morning. Several other spots reported wind gusts over 50 mph as well. In addition to the blowing snow, winds could bring down tree branches and scatter debris. Downed power lines and outages are possible as well.

Winds will keep weakening overnight. That will allow snow showers to fizzle out by Thursday morning. Thursday itself will bring a needed break before another storm with gusty winds and mixed showers on Friday.